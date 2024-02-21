Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.91 and last traded at $43.81. 441,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 291,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Methanex Stock Up 4.1 %

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 178.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 27.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

