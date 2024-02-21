MetisDAO Price Tops $84.00 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $441.05 million and $30.33 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $84.00 or 0.00164524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00014863 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.61 or 0.99818117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007183 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 85.99893896 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $27,102,263.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.