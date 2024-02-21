Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Patriot Financial Partners GP LP

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Bank comprises approximately 11.5% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP owned approximately 0.06% of Metropolitan Bank worth $24,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 24.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 18.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NYSE:MCB traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.38. 22,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $468.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.25. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $63.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.96 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

