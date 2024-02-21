Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.61

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.61 and last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 196503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

In other Middlesex Water news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $90,354.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,742 shares in the company, valued at $517,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

