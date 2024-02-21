Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) SVP Jonathan J. Hastings Sells 12,922 Shares

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MTX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.99. 43,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,037. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.32. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

