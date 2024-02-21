Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $202,000 in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $145.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.44. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,578. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

