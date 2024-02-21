Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $222,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RJF opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $119.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.07.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

