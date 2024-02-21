MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

MiX Telematics has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MiX Telematics has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

NYSE MIXT opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.44 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.16. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on MIXT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 452,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.