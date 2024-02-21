Mizuho Lowers Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $26.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESI

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. 548,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.68, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.30%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $32,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 47.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.