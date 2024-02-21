Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 54.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Up 0.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,892. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

