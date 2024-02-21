Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TAP. HSBC began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $62.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.59. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

