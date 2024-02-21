Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,116 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $73.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

