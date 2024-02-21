MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $17,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $432.07 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.00 and a 200-day moving average of $385.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,184 shares of company stock valued at $26,222,860. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.