Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.36

Shares of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 221900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Montero Mining and Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.51 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 478.3 kilometer square located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

