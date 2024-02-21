Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 118 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.4 %

TDG stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,163.31. The company had a trading volume of 44,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,117. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,054.30 and a 200-day moving average of $948.10. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $686.46 and a one year high of $1,165.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total value of $18,482,918.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares in the company, valued at $158,522,809.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total value of $18,482,918.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares in the company, valued at $158,522,809.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,062 shares of company stock worth $95,806,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

