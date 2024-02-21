Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,540 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 612.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,156,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 122,039 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $54.19. 1,139,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

