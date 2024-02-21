Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 252 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $506.43. The stock had a trading volume of 123,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $481.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.42. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $519.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.54.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

