Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 349 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after buying an additional 180,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 13.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after acquiring an additional 283,027 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.55. 1,240,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,021. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $269.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

