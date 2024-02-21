Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 237 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $543.79. 60,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,368. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.31. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

