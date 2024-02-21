Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 346 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $581.10.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $9.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $538.40. 474,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,486. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.58 and a 52 week high of $582.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $532.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

