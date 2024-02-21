Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.54. 224,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $60.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRBR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

