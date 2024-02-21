Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 208.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.4 %

LSTR stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.91. 23,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,313. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.26.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

