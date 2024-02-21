Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 139.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,622. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average is $107.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,452,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,165. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

