Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Trex by 919.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 33,522 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 3,090.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Trex by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.96. 123,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,264. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

