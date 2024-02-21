Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $215.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.87 and a 12 month high of $221.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.