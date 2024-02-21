Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 73,669 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $622,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.98. 1,587,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,989. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

