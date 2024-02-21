Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in CME Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,703 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in CME Group by 104.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 544.7% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.46. 413,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,533. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

