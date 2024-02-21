Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.87.
Insider Activity at Smartsheet
In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $345,576.96. Following the sale, the executive now owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at $821,967.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $345,576.96. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at $821,967.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Smartsheet Price Performance
Shares of SMAR stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 292,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Smartsheet Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Five stocks we like better than Smartsheet
