Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $345,576.96. Following the sale, the executive now owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at $821,967.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $345,576.96. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at $821,967.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 292,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.