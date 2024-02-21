Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,039 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $107.62. 926,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,201. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $137.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

