Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,282. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,063.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 962,537 shares of company stock worth $117,342,717. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.21.

About Datadog



Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

