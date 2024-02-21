Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 37,936 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,936 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DRS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. 127,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,868. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

