MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,153,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,503 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.93% of MRC Global worth $42,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MRC Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 455,224 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,448,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,344,000 after buying an additional 285,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MRC Global by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,575,000 after buying an additional 322,937 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,669,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after buying an additional 365,225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MRC Global by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,321,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,444,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares during the period.

Shares of MRC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. 126,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.52 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

