MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. MVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

MVB Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

MVB Financial stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. MVB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $288.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MVBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MVB Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of MVB Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 204.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

