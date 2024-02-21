Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,010 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

BABA traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $75.57. 18,685,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,128,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.87. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

