Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.6% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.98. 2,587,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,671,942. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.87.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

