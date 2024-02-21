Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 2.3% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.72. 562,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,958. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.71 and a 200 day moving average of $229.73.

Insider Activity

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

