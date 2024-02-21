Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $631,000 Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $118.10. 423,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $122.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $82.37.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

