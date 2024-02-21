Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,080 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QQQE traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 127,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,097. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.32. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $88.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2457 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

