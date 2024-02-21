Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,230,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 609,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 120,045 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

