Mystic Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.07. 2,944,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,954,754. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

