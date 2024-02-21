Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $90.29. 2,413,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,153. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

