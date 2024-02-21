Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Honeywell International by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 27,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,607,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.76. 1,003,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,042. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.90. The stock has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.