Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 597 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.1% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,595,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,234 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 79,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,024,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,615. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.52. The company has a market capitalization of $321.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

