Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 772 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.81. 2,369,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,111. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.64.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

