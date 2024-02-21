Mystic Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,215,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Citigroup by 53.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,260,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 840,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 13.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,883,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 463,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

NYSE C traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,017,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,771,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

