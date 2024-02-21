Nano Price Tops $1.24 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002429 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $165.22 million and $2.25 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,043.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.16 or 0.00507714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00133869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00050242 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.59 or 0.00232328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00144531 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

