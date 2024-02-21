Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 8.1%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 919,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,724,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNOX

Nano-X Imaging Stock Down 11.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $504.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 989.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 58,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the period. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.