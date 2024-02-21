Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 919,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,724,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $504.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 989.26% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

