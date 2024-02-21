Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $27,342.01 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00111220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00034335 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019858 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006786 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

