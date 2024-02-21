Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 416.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NEOG traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,032. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.88 and a beta of 1.12. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

